The app has been developed with the technical support of IIIT-Delhi
The final phase trial of contactless ticketing system will begin from tomorrow in 3000 cluster buses. The system will be implemented through the use of 'Chartr' app and the buses are run by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS), Delhi transport department said.
So far, four lakh tickets have been booked through the application and the trial of the app is underway in the 3760 buses that are being operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), it said in a statement.