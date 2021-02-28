OPEN APP
Contactless tickets in buses to soon become a reality in Delhi. Final Trial starts tomorrow
Photo: PTI

Contactless tickets in buses to soon become a reality in Delhi. Final Trial starts tomorrow

2 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 07:39 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The system will be implemented through the use of 'Chartr' app and the buses are run by the DIMTS, Delhi transport department said
  • The app has been developed with the technical support of IIIT-Delhi

The final phase trial of contactless ticketing system will begin from tomorrow in 3000 cluster buses. The system will be implemented through the use of 'Chartr' app and the buses are run by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS), Delhi transport department said.

So far, four lakh tickets have been booked through the application and the trial of the app is underway in the 3760 buses that are being operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), it said in a statement.

"The total daily ticket booking through 'Chartr' app is around 10,000. In the last 10 days, the ticket count through this app has witnessed around 10% increase on a daily basis," it said.

The pink tickets which can be used by women passengers, who can use public transport for free, comprise 67% of the total tickets that are booked through the app, the statement read.

The app has seen a progressive increase in the number of users since its trial began and over two lakh people have downloaded it since its release, it said.

Five things to know about the contactless e-ticketing App ‘Chartr’

1) The contactless e-ticketing App ‘Chartr’ can be downloaded from Google Playstore which is now available as a full version. One can also WhatsApp ''Hi'' on 9910096264 to get the app's URL.

2) The passengers can take an e-ticket through 'Chartr' mobile app after boarding the bus.

3) A user can also see all stoppages of a bus and all the buses arriving in half an hour period with details like estimated time of arrival in it.

4) The estimated time of arrival also gets updated in real time during the passenger's journey in the bus.

5) Once the passengers reach their destination as entered in the app, the ticket becomes invalid

The app has been developed with the technical support of IIIT-Delhi.

With inputs from PTI

