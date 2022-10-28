Container rail volumes to surge at 16% CAGR by FY25: Report

New Delhi: Container rail volumes will grow at a healthy compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.60% during FY2022 to FY2025 with steady improvement in rail-coefficient to 31%, CareEdge Ratings said in a report on Friday.
New Delhi: Container rail volumes will grow at a healthy compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.60% during FY2022 to FY2025 with steady improvement in rail-coefficient to 31%, CareEdge Ratings said in a report on Friday.
“CareEdge Ratings expects container rail volumes to grow at a healthy CAGR of 15.60% for FY2022 to FY2025 with a steady improvement of rail-coefficient by 430 bps to 31% and incremental freight volumes primarily cement,“ the report said.
“CareEdge Ratings expects container rail volumes to grow at a healthy CAGR of 15.60% for FY2022 to FY2025 with a steady improvement of rail-coefficient by 430 bps to 31% and incremental freight volumes primarily cement,“ the report said.
“Container cargo transported through railways (Rail volumes) grew by a healthy year-over-year rate of 17.63% to 74.38 million metric tonne (MMT) during FY22 as compared to 12.51% growth in overall container cargo volumes," it added.
“Container cargo transported through railways (Rail volumes) grew by a healthy year-over-year rate of 17.63% to 74.38 million metric tonne (MMT) during FY22 as compared to 12.51% growth in overall container cargo volumes," it added.
The rail co-efficient also expanded by 115 bps to 26.70% during FY22, mainly supported by partial connectivity of the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) with Mundra and Pipavav ports on the western coast. This marks the beginning of the modal shift from roads to rail.
The rail co-efficient also expanded by 115 bps to 26.70% during FY22, mainly supported by partial connectivity of the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) with Mundra and Pipavav ports on the western coast. This marks the beginning of the modal shift from roads to rail.
Slated completion of the prestigious Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project by June 2023, increased trips of cost-effective double-stack container trains and incremental volumes of cement cargo through railways are prominent factors influencing the switch from roads to rail, it said.
Slated completion of the prestigious Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project by June 2023, increased trips of cost-effective double-stack container trains and incremental volumes of cement cargo through railways are prominent factors influencing the switch from roads to rail, it said.
CareEdge Ratings believes that transit assurance under DFC aiming to squeeze the travel period by 40-50% for some of the major routes shall accelerate this transition. This shall help in achieving ‘Just in Time’ inventory management and hence improve cost competitiveness.
CareEdge Ratings believes that transit assurance under DFC aiming to squeeze the travel period by 40-50% for some of the major routes shall accelerate this transition. This shall help in achieving ‘Just in Time’ inventory management and hence improve cost competitiveness.
“The new railways land lease policy acts as a catalyst for the privatization of the rail logistics sector and the development of 300 cargo terminals," it said.
“The new railways land lease policy acts as a catalyst for the privatization of the rail logistics sector and the development of 300 cargo terminals," it said.
“Nevertheless, prevailing high haulage rates for operating container trains due to extensive cross subsidization with passenger freight, challenges in establishing end-to-end connectivity and the absence of regulator in Railways unlike other key infrastructure segments are impeding the modal shift of cargo from roads to rail," said Rajashree Murkute, Senior Director – Corporate Ratings.
“Nevertheless, prevailing high haulage rates for operating container trains due to extensive cross subsidization with passenger freight, challenges in establishing end-to-end connectivity and the absence of regulator in Railways unlike other key infrastructure segments are impeding the modal shift of cargo from roads to rail," said Rajashree Murkute, Senior Director – Corporate Ratings.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.