Container shortage threatens India’s nascent export revival

Vimal Agro Products Pvt., which exports goods like canned mangoes and pickles to the Indian diaspora, said orders that were intended to arrive in Australia and New Zealand in time for Diwali reached only after the Hindu festival. While the company can’t share details on Christmas orders due to client confidentiality, there’s concern of a “big impact" if the container shortage persists, according to Chirag Nemani, vice president for marketing and sales.