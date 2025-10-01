Centre launches probe as six children in Madhya Pradesh die from contaminated cough syrup

NEW DELHI: Following the tragic deaths of six children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district from acute kidney failure, the Union health ministry has launched a comprehensive, multi-agency investigation. A team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been deployed to the region, officials familiar with the matter said.

Health officials strongly suspect a contaminated cough syrup is responsible for the fatalities. Preliminary reports suggest the over-the-counter medicine may have been tainted with diethylene glycol (DEG), a highly toxic chemical known to cause severe kidney damage. The government’s swift response aims to pinpoint the exact cause and halt further tragedies.

The crisis came to light after the first case was noted on 24 August, with the first death occurring on 7 September. All the victims, suffering from fever and cold, developed kidney failure after consuming the medicine.

In response to the growing alarm, Chhindwara district collector Sheelendra Singh has immediately banned the sale of two specific cough syrups believed to be connected to the deaths.

The central government's probe is in full swing. According to an official, “To rule out the possibility of any infectious disease, various samples like water, entomological, and drugs are being tested by various agencies.”

The State Drug Authority is now analysing the drug samples, with results still awaited, another official quickly said. In addition, blood samples from the affected children have been sent to the Virology Institute in Pune, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Delhi has been brought in to assist with the investigation.

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered, while the Madhya Pradesh could not be reached immediately.

Also Read | India issues drug safety alert on two commonly prescribed medicines

This tragic incident highlights serious public health concerns regarding the quality of medicines, particularly readily available over-the-counter products. The presence of toxic substances like DEG or ethylene glycol (EG) in routine medicine poses a significant risk, especially to vulnerable children.

Also Read | India probes cough syrup linked to death of children in Gambia

This is not an isolated event. Indian-made cough syrups have been linked to similar international tragedies. In 2022, approximately 70 children in The Gambia died after consuming syrups manufactured by an Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals. Later that year and into early 2023, the deaths of at least 20 children in Uzbekistan were connected to Dok-1 Max, a different Indian-made cough syrup produced by Marion Biotech.