Contaminated eye drop issue tarnishing India’s image: Pharmexcil DG

Whenever we are talking about the credibility/capability of the Indian pharmaceutical industry to international agencies, governments and consumers, we always say our 30% of our exports are going to the US, and 52% of our exports are going to the US /EU and 55% to highly regulated markets. So, anything that happens at the level of the US FDA will create a lot of nuisances for India. The entire international media, particularly in the US, is highlighting the issue.