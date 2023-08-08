WHO warns against India-made contaminated cough syrup supplied to Iraq

WHO warns against India-made contaminated cough syrup supplied to Iraq1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:47 PM IST
The cough syrup, manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd and branded COLD OUT, was found to contain unacceptable amounts of contaminants diethylene glycol (0.25%) and ethylene glycol (2.1%).
New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised an alert over a batch of contaminated cough syrup found in Iraq and manufactured by an Indian drug company. This is the latest in the series of such warnings about substandard medicines from India.
