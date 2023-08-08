WHO warns against India-made contaminated cough syrup supplied to Iraq

“A sample of the COLD OUT syrup was obtained from one location in Iraq and submitted for laboratory analysis. The sample was found to contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol (0.25%) and ethylene glycol (2.1%) as contaminants. The acceptable safety limit for both ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol is no more than 0.10%," WHO said in a statement. “To date, the stated manufacturer and the marketer have not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the product."