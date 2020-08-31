Contempt case: Supreme Court imposes a fine of Re1 on Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court today in its verdict has imposed a fine of Re1 on senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the contempt of the court case against him.

The apex court said that in case of default, he will be barred from practising for 3 years and will be imprisoned fo 3 months

The verdict was delivered by a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

The apex court bench also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had reserved its verdict on 25 August.

The three judge bench held that we have considered the sane advice given by the attorney general to the court and to the contemnor.

Attorney general K.K. Venugopal on last day of hearing had submitted that Bhushan should be let off with a warning telling him to "please don't repeat this in future." He added that the court should not punish Bhushan if he expresses regret.

On August 25 Supreme Court reserved its judgement on the sentence of Prashant Bhushan in connection with the case.

Reserving its order on the quantum of sentence, Justice Arun Mishra had said that there is no harm in apologising if a mistake had been done.

During the hearing, advocate Dr Rajeev Dhavan appeared for Bhushan and submitted that Bhushan has the highest regard for the institution but he has his opinion about last four Chief Justices of India (CJIs) about the way in which this court has gone wrong.

Attorney General KK Venugopal had said that several sitting and retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts (former) have commented upon corruption in the higher judiciary and suggested to let Bhushan go with a warning if he expresses regret for his remarks.

Bhushan was earlier this month held guilty of contempt of court by the Supreme Court for two of his tweets, the first one posted on June 29, related to his comment/post on a picture of CJI Bobde on a high-end bike.

In his second tweet, Bhushan expressed his opinion on the role of last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country.

Meanwhile, another contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan is also pending before the Supreme Court.

