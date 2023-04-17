'Contempt of court': TMC MP Abhishek takes a dig at CBI's hand-delivered summon2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:50 PM IST
- The CBI hand-delivered a summon to the politician on Monday, only two hours after the Supreme Court of India stayed a Calcutta HC order regarding questioning Banerjee in West Bengal Teacher recruitment Scam case
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has ben summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam case, only hours after the Supreme court of India stayed an Calcutta High Court order regarding the investigative agencies, CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning the TMC leader.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×