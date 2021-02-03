Content creators, social media, marketing jobs to grow in 2021: LinkedIn

“Digital transformation has continued to drive all industries, and both, tech and non-tech roles have shifted to meet the needs of a new collaborative, remote work culture. The List shows us that audience builders and content creators are key to brands, HR continues to be at the heart of all operations, user and customer experience are critical in the new online world of service, and emerging tech, especially ed-tech, continues to boom," said Ruchee Anand, Director - Talent & Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn.