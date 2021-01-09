OPEN APP
Indian students make up 18% of the total number of international students in the US, second only to China. (MINT_PRINT)

'Continue online classes': China denies permission to Indian students from flying

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 01:21 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Indian Embassy has asked thousands of Indian students who are enrolled in Chinese universities to continue their online classes

China has denied permission for India to operate chartered flights, citing reinforced strict coronavirus measures with the ongoing pandemic situation globally.

The Indian Embassy has asked thousands of Indian students who are enrolled in Chinese universities to continue their online classes.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in China has informed students: "Chinese authorities have denied permission for the operation of any chartered flights between India and China, citing their strict control measures."

Meanwhile, the Embassy continued to take up the issue of Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities, but there has unfortunately been "no positive evolution of this situation", an Embassy press release has said.

With the reports of a resurgence of fresh coronavirus cases in China, authorities have further reinforced controls and restrictions on travel and entry into China, informed the Indian Embassy. Further, it stated that the suspension of visas of Indian nationals issued before November 2, 2020, is an instance of these enhanced controls.

However, the Embassy advised, "Indian students to monitor its websites and social media channels to remain updated about the evolving situation with respect to the prospects of their return to China."

It also advised the students to remain in touch with their respective universities for further updates.

More than 23,000 Indians study in Chinese universities, mostly the medical stream.

Most of them are stuck in India as they await permission for their colleges to reopen.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities said the restrictions in place are not likely to be relaxed in the coming months and students studying in China were advised accordingly with respect to their studies for the next semester, which is likely to continue only through online platforms.

With agency inputs

