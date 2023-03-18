‘Continue to spread lies’, Real life 'Mrs Chatterjee' Sagarika Chakraborty hits back at Norwegian Ambassador4 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 12:57 PM IST
- Apart from Sagarika Chakraborty, the producer of the film Nikhil Advani has also issued a statement on this. He said that they hosted a screening for the Norwegian ambassador to India and post the show's screening, the ambassador 'admonished' two women from his team
After Norwegian Ambassador to India said the film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' has factual inaccuracies, Sagarika Chakraborty, the real-life inspiration behind the story has now condemned the envoy's statement.
