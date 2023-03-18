After Norwegian Ambassador to India said the film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' has factual inaccuracies, Sagarika Chakraborty, the real-life inspiration behind the story has now condemned the envoy's statement.

In a video released on Twitter, Chakraborty said that statement made by Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund is completely false. She added that Norwegian Government continues to spread lies against her and till today she hasn't received any apologies from them regarding the casework.

“They destroyed my life, and my reputation and traumatized my children. They supported my husband when he was cruel to me and they call themselves a 'feminist country," she said in the video.

"Hi. I condemn the false statement by the Norwegian ambassador in the papers today...he spoke about my case without having any decency to ask me. He should take this as an opportunity to sensitise Norwegian caseworkers about cultural prejudice. Even 10 years after I have single-handedly brought up my children so well in full view of the world. When the whole world can see the beautiful bond between my children and me."

She further added, “The Norwegian Government continues to spread lies against me. Till today, they have not apologised for the racism of their caseworkers. They destroyed my life, and my reputation and traumatized my children. They supported my husband when he was cruel to me and they call themselves a 'feminist country'."

She also added, "In Oslo and other parts of Norway, and (even) other parts of the world, people are very eager to watch the film and all the tickets are sold out. People coming from Norway and other countries want to meet me. And, last not least, the Indian Government helped me a lot and will continue to support such families in the future. Jai Hind."

Apart from her, the producer of the film Nikhil Advani has also issued a statement on this. He said that they hosted a screening for the Norwegian ambassador to India and post the show's screening, the ambassador 'admonished' two women from his team. In his post, he did not mention the name of the two women, but did mention, “two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story." Advani also attached a picture of the ambassador with his team from the screening.

He said that watched the ambassador admonish two women but kept quiet just like Sagarika as “they don't need me to fight for them and "culturally" we do not insult our guests. As far as clarification is concerned."

View Full Image Post shared by Nikhil Advani

In a post, "'Atithi Devo Bhava!' is a cultural mandate in India. Every Indian is taught that by our elders. Last evening we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film "Mrs Chatteriee vs Norway." Post the screening I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don't need me to fight for them and "culturally" we do not insult our guests. As far as clarification is concerned. Video Attached."

Earlier, Hans Jacob Frydenlund in an op-ed written for the Indian Express said that the movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway carries factual inaccuracies and is completely false. He also did not deny that those who went through the experience was traumatic.

View Full Image Hans Jacob Frydenlund during the screening of the film

He called cultural differences as the primary factor of the case as false. He added that contrary to what is shown in the film, Norwegians parents too feed their children with their own hands and read them bedtime stories.

He wrote, “The film projects cultural differences as the primary factor in the case, which is completely false. Without going into any details of this particular case, I categorically deny that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed would be the reason for placing children in alternative care. Not in this case and not in any case."

The movie brings to light the story of Debika, an immigrant mother that fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Sagarika's children were taken under protective care in May 2011 by Barnevarne, the Child Welfare Services in Norway, on the ground of "emotional disconnect" with the parents, and placed them in foster parental care according to a local Norwegian court's directive. She was reunited with her children after a two-year legal battle.

The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book 'The Journey of a Mother'. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others.