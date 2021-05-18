Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with field officials from states and districts about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also attended the virtual meeting where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present.

PM Modi stressed on local containment zones and aggressive testing as India battles the second wave of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister emphasised "testing, tracking, treatment and Covid appropriate behavior" are necessary to defeat the virus.

"You all are playing a very important role in the battle against Corona. In a way, you are the field commanders of this battle. What are our weapons against this virus? Our weapons are - Local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct and complete information to the people," he said.

"Testing, tracking, treatment and Covid appropriate behavior, are necessary and there should be a continuous emphasis on this. In this second wave of Corona, we still have to pay a lot of attention in rural and inaccessible areas," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said the country needs to fight the myths associated with vaccination as it is a powerful way to fight COVID-19.

"Vaccination is a powerful way to fight Covid, so we have to fight against all myths associated with it, together. Constant efforts are being made to increase the supply of Corona vaccine on a very large scale. The Health Ministry is continuously streamlining the arrangements and procedures regarding vaccination," he said.

