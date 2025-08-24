Continuous rains in J&K damage bridge on Sahar Khad river near Jammu-Pathankot Highway | Watch

A bridge spanning the Sahar Khad river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district has been severely damaged as the river flowed in spate due to heavy rainfall in the area.

The destruction of the bridge is part of a broader pattern of infrastructure damage and human tragedy that has gripped the region this monsoon season.

What is happening in J&K The Sahar Khad bridge is located near the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Sahar Khad river is normally a calm waterbody, however it became a raging torrent due to heavy monsoons.

However, this is not an isolated incident as intense monsoon showers have lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir since 20 July, 2025, causing damage to infrastructure.

Ever since then, the Meteorological Department has issued repeated warnings about the heightened risk of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, especially along vulnerable hilly routes like the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Multiple districts, including Jammu, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, and Kashmir Valley towns such as Srinagar and Anantnag have been consistently under red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall and associated flood threats, causing disruptions in travel for commuters and emergency responders.

On Thursday, August 14, sudden floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least 60 people and left 200 others missing in Kashmir. 100 people were injured due to the natural calamity, Reuters reported the next day.

The regions surrounding Himalayas are prone to floods and landslides, but some scientists say the intensity and frequency of these events are increasing due to climate change, the news report said.

Heavy rainfall in other areas A heavy downpour was also reported in parts of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intermittent heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district for time being, ANI reported.

Visuals show water levels surging in certain areas as continuous rains continue to disrupt the lives of residents.

Authorities on Saturday issued advisories as weather forecast shows the possibility of intense rainfall, along with cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir during the next four days, Tribune reported.

