Shah Rukh Khan urged citizens to actively contribute to the growth and progress of India on Sunday as millions across the country celebrated Republic Day. The Bollywood star also shared a photo of himself saluting the national flag on various social media platforms.

“This Republic Day, let’s promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let’s uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind,” he wrote on X.

Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. The country showcases its military strength and cultural diversity with a grand parade in Delhi every year. Other events that will be part of the Republic Day celebrations include the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, the National School Band Competition, and Bharat Parv — a cultural festival organised at the Red Fort till the end of January.

Several leading members of the film fraternity — including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar — also extended their wishes on Republic Day.

“We’re free today because of the sacrifices of yesterday. Let’s honour this freedom by our actions and take India to greater heights. Happy Republic Day!” Kumar wrote on X.