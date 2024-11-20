Contributing Towards Digital India: PlayboxTV Launches Flagship Android Box to Digitalize Cable TV Boxes into Connected TV Experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: PlayboxTV has launched PlayboxTV ONE, a cutting-edge Android TV box with plans starting from of Rs. 149. It is aimed to transform ordinary televisions into smart entertainment hubs. Designed to meet the evolving needs of viewers as an all-in-one solution and elevate the entertainment experience for millions across India. PlayboxTV will offer its users access to 30 OTTs including premium platforms like Disney Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5 etc. Along with this you can also enjoy 400 live TV channels, 200 games, sports and podcasts.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) there are 320 million households in India out of which only 182 million households have access to television sets including linear and non-linear services. By 2026 this figure is expected to rise to 202 million.

Founder and CEO of PlayboxTV Aamir Mulani said, "PlayboxTV ONE is an innovative and affordable entertainment solution for all content enthusiasts out there. India has approximately 64 million cable TV users and 65 million DTH users. PlayboxTV ONE provides a great opportunity for both the users to upgrade to a more superior product through their LCOs and ISPs."

Powered by Android, this box is packed with features like dual wifi, a bluetooth remote with voice command, 4K video quality, quad core processor and Mali450 Graphics. The multiport system allows it to be more compatible. These features offer easy access to popular streaming platforms, apps, and games, enhancing the viewing experience with smooth navigation, high-quality visuals, and immersive sound.

This offering includes content for people across the spectrum, from Kids content to a dedicated bhakti section. Together this diverse range offering allows the customer to stream movies, binge-watch web series, enjoy live sports, and even play games, all from a single device. The personalized recommendations and the ability to customize your watchlist helps the customers to highly personalise the product.

The box is free for cable operators and ISPs with subscription plans starting from Rs.149 per month over a minimal refundable deposit for the box. In times of technological advancements, PlayboxTV is offering an opportunity for the cable TV users to upgrade to an android powered box. PlayboxTV targets a huge market with approximately 130 million people still using Cable TV and DTH service in their homes.

