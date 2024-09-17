Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘impose discipline and decorum’ BJP leaders over remarks against Leader of Opposition and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi
Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Congress chief said the violent language used by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance parties is dangerous for the future."