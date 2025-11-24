Controversial ‘Tales of Kamasutra’ event in Goa, slated to be held on Christmas, called off after backlash

The ‘Tales of Kamasutra & Christmas Celebration’ event embroiled in controversy has been cancelled following public outrage. Scheduled for next month, the event slated to take place in Goa drew widespread criticism after which the Goa Police directed organisers to halt the event. The organisers have been asked to remove all advertisements related to it.

Goa police "promptly took cognisance of this matter," the official statement said. “Organisers have also been directed to remove the advertisements from social media,” Goa Police said in a post on X. Ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities, police stations across the state have been instructed to maintain vigilance over upcoming events.

The complainant named Arun Pandey, who is the Founder and Director of Goa-based NGO titled 'Arz' (Anyan Rahit Zindagi), expressed concern over the portrayal of Goa as a "sex destination." He alleged that the image of the state is being tarnished in the name of Osho, Christmas, and meditation and lodged a written complaint with Goa Crime Branch.

In a post on X, Arun Pandey stated, "It is really unfortunate that in the name of OSHO, Christmas, Meditation... Goa is being advertised as Sex Destination!... I have lodged a written complaint with Goa Crime Branch. Hoping that strict action will be taken against the advertisers & organisers."

A police complaint was also filed by the President of Catholic Association of Goa, Cyril A Fernandes. He complained that the event outrages religious sentiments and promoted sexual offences.

Condemning the advertisement, the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, he asserted that the event irresponsibly associates the sacred Christmas celebrations with explicit and unrelated themes. He described the event as one which is deeply offensive to the faith and sentiments of the masses and called upon authorities to investigate the matter.

“It is with deep anguish and profound hurt that the Church in Goa addresses the recent advertisement on social media, which irresponsibly associates the sacred celebration of Christmas with explicit and unrelated themes. Christmas is a holy time for Christians across the world, a season of joy, peace, and the remembrance of God's love made manifest in the birth of Jesus Christ," ANI quoted CCBI President as saying.