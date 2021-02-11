Controversies help bolster viewership of OTT shows

Ormax has an ongoing track called Ormax Stream Track, that surveys OTT viewers across India every week and asks them questions related to recently released and upcoming shows, such as viewership, likeability, intention to watch etc. This data is used to extrapolate the viewership to an all-India level. Viewership figures are estimates of number of people in India who have watched one or more episode of the show. For films, it is a minimum of 30 minutes watched. The sample size of Ormax studies can go upwards of 5,000 across all states and union territories except Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

