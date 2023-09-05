India to Bharat? Dinner invite sparks name change rumour5 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:25 PM IST
The invite for the 9 September dinner at 8pm, to be hosted by Murmu in Bharat Mandapam, will come in the middle of the G20 leaders summit in New Delhi.
New Delhi: An invitation for a G20 dinner sent out by President Droupadi Murmu in her capacity as “President of Bharat" instead of “President of India" triggered a controversy on Tuesday and set off furious speculation that such a move could be part of the legislative agenda in the upcoming special session of Parliament.