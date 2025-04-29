Call a special session of Parliament to discuss Pahalgam terror attack: Rahul, Kharge to PM Modi

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament as soon as possible to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

“At this moment, when unity and solidarity are essential, the opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both houses of Parliament at the earliest," Kharge said in the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Oppn may push for special session of Parliament on Pahalgam attack: Sources

The Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, was carried out in the Baisaran meadow of the fabled hill resort on 22 April, a day when United States Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

"This will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve and will to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on innocent citizens on 22 April 2025. It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened,” Kharge said in the letter.

Advertisement

Read More

In a similar letter to Modi, Rahul Gandhi, the Rae Bareli Member of Parliament, said the opposition believes that a special session of Parliament will allow representatives of the people (MPS) to show their unity and determination.

"We request you that such a session be convened at the earliest," he said. Advertisement

Earlier, former Union Minister Kapil Sibal also suggested that a special session of the Parliament must be held to discuss and get suggestions from everyone. The Rajya Sabha member said a resolution must be passed unanimously to express the sentiment of the nation in front of the world.

'Oppn fully supports Govt' At the all-party parliamentary meeting after the terror attack, the opposition condemned the attack. It said that it will fully support the government in whatever steps it wants to take.

The Opposition has, however, reportedly raised pointed questions at the Centre during the all-party meeting. The meeting, convened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, was held after Modi government announced a series of retaliatory measures against Pakistan. Advertisement

These included downgrading of diplomatic ties, expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, and the closure of the Attari border transit point.

The Opposition's scrutiny during the meeting centred primarily on the absence of security forces in Baisaran, the tourist meadow near Pahalgam, where the attack took place, according to a report in NDTV.

The Parliament met last during the Budget Session. The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on April 4, ending the Budget session that began on January 31 and was held in two phases.