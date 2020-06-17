BENGALURU : Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the state will convene a meeting of all stakeholders related to telecommunications, to further improve infrastructure and enable “work-from-anywhere" to contain the further spread of covid-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, the chief minister's office said that the telecommunications and internet connectivity will be improved with the help of government and private sectors help.

With some of the largest technology companies operating out of Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, the state government is hoping to boost network connectivity in all parts of the state and keep people indoors and reduce the risk of infection.

“Necessary action will be taken in this regard," the CMO said in a statement, after Yediyurappa’s meeting with the Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science & Technology department.

Most technology companies continued to operate during the lockdown period by extending work-from-home to its employees. The state government has encouraged companies to continue this practice since there is a threat of a further spike in covid-19 positive cases.

Karnataka has used a combination of apps, physical contact tracing and institutional quarantine measures among other technological interventions to help it contain the spread better than its counterparts. Several startups and other technology firms had pitched in by creating technological solutions to issue curfew passes and distribution of food among other support to the government’s battle against covid-19.

The state government also hopes that internet connectivity will also help online education of students even in rural and remote parts as schools, colleges and other institutions remain closed with no certainty on when it will reopen.

The government also said that it would consider establishing a medical equipment and technology cluster in the state. Karnataka has followed a cluster-based approach for different sectors to help attract investments and generate employment in the state.

In a review of the Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, Yediyurappa directed officials to constitute an advisory committee for Industrial Training Institutes, comprising experts from the industrial sector among others as its members. "This will not only help improve the quality of training at ITIs, but also help in providing employment opportunities for students," he said.

He also said that the state would have to take measures to generate employment for those who have returned from other places. He said that around 41,000 people had so far registered and that there was demand for employment and training in sectors like agriculture, tourism and construction among others.

