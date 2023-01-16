The Centre has called for the inclusion of government representatives in the Supreme Court, sparking outrage in the Opposition ranks. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud voicing dissatisfaction with the Collegium system of appointing judges, and backed the reintroduction of the National Judicial Appointments Commission.
Rijiju said that the inclusion would ensure transparency and accountability to the public in the court's decision-making process. The contents of the letter, he had tweeted earlier in the day, were “exactly in conformity with the observations and directions of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench".
“Convenient politics is not advisable, especially in the name of Judiciary. Constitution of India is supreme and nobody is above it," he asserted.
“It is just a follow-up action of the letters written earlier to CJI following the direction of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench while striking down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act. The SC Constitution Bench had directed to restructure the MoP of the collegium system," he told news agency ANI.
What is the current system?
Under the existing Collegium system, the the CJI along with the four senior-most SC judges recommend the appointments and transfers of judges. The Supreme Court Constitution Bench had directed the restructuring of the Memorandum of Procedure (which sets out the procedure for the appointment of HC and SC judges) of the collegium system.
What do Opposition leaders have to say?
Following the missive, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Centre's move was "extremely dangerous".
“This is extremely dangerous. There should be absolutely no government interference in judicial appointments," he asserted, prompting a response from Rijiju.
Meanwhile, the Congress claimed that the government was "intimidating" the judiciary in a bid to "capture" it.
"The VP's assaults. The Law Minister's attacks. All this is orchestrated confrontation with the judiciary to intimidate and thereafter capture it totally," tweeted AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
Earlier on Sunday, Rajya Sabha MP and former law minister Kapil Sibal had accused the government of attempting to "capture" the judiciary".
"They are trying their best to create a situation in which the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) in yet another avatar may be tested in the Supreme Court once again," Sibal told news agency PTI in an interview.
(With inputs from agencies)
