Kerala government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines to improve patient care during the coronavirus pandemic. As per the latest guidelines, the Kerala government directs officials to "Convert fever clinic into Covid-19 clinic in all hospitals and as per coronavirus treatment protocol & referral protocol take actions".

Yesterday, the Kerala government decided to form ward-level committees in each panchayat to ensure proper Covid-19 treatment activities. The southern state is facing more challenges in the second wave of the Covid-19 as the pathogen strain has become more virulent and is spreading fast, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Kerala recorded 41,971 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 18,66,827 in the state. The toll mounted to 5,746 with 64 more deaths reported on Saturday. The number of active cases stood at 4.17 lakh and total recoveries at 14,43,633 as of May 8.

Here are the fresh guidelines issued by the Kerala government to improve patient's care:

1. Convert fever clinic into Covid-19 clinic in all hospitals.

2. All government hospitals to focus on Covid-19 cases management and provide non-Covid emergency services during the surge till May 31.

3. The state government asked all Taluka hospitals to arrange oxygen beds. It also asked to arrange at least five beds with a bipap ventilator to provide oxygen support.

4. The Kerala government further urged all the primary health centres, family health centres, and other hospitals to ensure stock of steroids and oral anticoagulants.

5. For a bed-ridden Covid-19 patient, the state government directed to provide oxygen concentrator at home. Provide other treatment support through palliative volunteers at Panchayats, the order added.

6. Inform the telemedicine units and counsellors of DMH programme and ensure calls to the patients at home isolation to assess their health status regularly, the Kerala government said in the order.

8. Private hospitals should be motivated to increase oxygen and ICU beds to a minimum 50 per cent capacity.

9. Try to use disposable gowns, N95 masks, gloves, and face shield in the hospitals.

