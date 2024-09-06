’Converting others through food’: UP school principal expels Class 3 student for bringing biryani

Can you imagine non-veg biryani in your kid’s tiffin can result in his expulsion from school? Last week, a 7-year-old student of Class three in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district was allegedly expelled for bringing non-veg biryani in his lunch box.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published6 Sep 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Can you imagine non-veg biryani in your kid’s tiffin can result in his expulsion from school? Last week, a 7-year-old student of Class three in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district was allegedly expelled for bringing non-veg biryani in his lunch box.

A purported video of an interaction between the boy’s mother and the school principal has gone viral on social media, evoking widespread condemnation and the formation of a committee by the sub-divisional magistrate Amroha to probe the matter.

The boy’s mother has also accused the school principal that the child was allegedly beaten up and confined to an empty room, which the principal has denied.

In the viral video, the school principal can be allegedly heard making derogatory remarks about the student in class three.

The principal could be heard saying in the video clip that he "won't teach children who will demolish temples after growing up..." He then makes allegations about "converting others through such food dishes."

While, the kid's mother can be heard saying that her child "doesn't know this kind of language and he is innocent".

The principal eventually threatened the student’s mother to call security "if she did not leave the premises".

After the video became viral, the sub-divisional magistrate of Amroha, ordered the basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) and the district inspector of schools to investigate the matter.

The Amroha sub-divisional magistrate has formed a committee to investigate the allegations.

“The mother of the boy has lodged a complaint claiming her son was beaten up by the school principal and was termed a religious fundamentalist. She also claimed that the principal told her that he had struck off the boy’s name from the school register and that there was no need to send him to the school in the future. I have ordered a time-bound enquiry and will take action based on the report,” the Indian express quoted VP Singh, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), as saying.

Amroha BSA said that once the investigation is complete, the necessary steps will be taken.

Meanwhile, Amroha Muslim Committee also sent a memorandum to the Union education minister, demanding strict action against the principal.

 

 

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 06:47 PM IST
