Conviction 'paused' as Rahul Gandhi files appeal in defamation case - What happens next?2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 04:51 PM IST
The court has suspended his prison sentence while Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi appeals his conviction in the controversial defamation case.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed an appeal against his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case on Monday. The recently ousted MP was accompanied by a slew of top Congress leaders and Chief Ministers as he flew to Surat and appeared before the sessions court. Gandhi's bail term has now been extended, with the court slated to hear the matter in May.
