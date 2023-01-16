Convoy car of MoS Ashwini Choubey meets with accident, several cops injured

Convoy car of MoS Ashwini Choubey meets with accident, several cops injured1 min read . 05:33 AM IST
The accident took place while MoS Choubey was on his way from Buxar to Patna in Bihar.
The accident took place while MoS Choubey was on his way from Buxar to Patna in Bihar.
An escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey met with an accident on Sunday in Bihar. However, a major accident was averted, according to the news agency ANI.
An escort vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Choubey met with an accident on Sunday in Bihar. However, a major accident was averted, according to the news agency ANI.
Several police personnel were injured in the Bihar accident.
Several police personnel were injured in the Bihar accident.
The accident took place while MoS Choubey was on his way from Buxar to Patna in Bihar. He posted a video a video footage on his official Twitter handle in which he could be seen inspecting the escort vehicle that overturned in the accident.
The accident took place while MoS Choubey was on his way from Buxar to Patna in Bihar. He posted a video a video footage on his official Twitter handle in which he could be seen inspecting the escort vehicle that overturned in the accident.
“During the way from Buxar to Patna, the car of Koransarai police station, in the carcade has met with an accident in the canal of the road bridge of Dumrao's Mathila-Narayanpur road. Everyone is well by the grace of Lord Shriram. Going to Dumrao Sadar Hospital with the injured policemen and driver," the minister said.
“During the way from Buxar to Patna, the car of Koransarai police station, in the carcade has met with an accident in the canal of the road bridge of Dumrao's Mathila-Narayanpur road. Everyone is well by the grace of Lord Shriram. Going to Dumrao Sadar Hospital with the injured policemen and driver," the minister said.
“BJP workers Ajay Tiwari, my bodyguards Nagendra Kumar Choubey, Mohit Kumar, Dhaneshwar Kumar, Kunjbihari Ojha, ASI Jairam Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Sujoy Kumar, Premkumar Singh, played an important role in evacuating the policemen from the overturned car in the canal," he tweeted.
“BJP workers Ajay Tiwari, my bodyguards Nagendra Kumar Choubey, Mohit Kumar, Dhaneshwar Kumar, Kunjbihari Ojha, ASI Jairam Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Sujoy Kumar, Premkumar Singh, played an important role in evacuating the policemen from the overturned car in the canal," he tweeted.
“I thank everyone for the bravery. By the grace of Lord Shriram, a major accident has been averted," he further said in the tweet.
“I thank everyone for the bravery. By the grace of Lord Shriram, a major accident has been averted," he further said in the tweet.
The police personnel and the driver, with minor injuries, were rushed to Dumrao Sadar Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. However, two cops with more injuries were shifted to the All India Medical Sciences, Patna.
The police personnel and the driver, with minor injuries, were rushed to Dumrao Sadar Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. However, two cops with more injuries were shifted to the All India Medical Sciences, Patna.
(More details are awaited.)
(More details are awaited.)
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)