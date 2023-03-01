Cooking gas, commercial LPG prices raised

Amid the rise in global oil and gas prices in the past one year, OMCs have not increased the retail price of domestic cooking gas commensurate with the trend in international prices, leading to heavy losses being incurred by OMCs on the sale of these fuels as they were selling below global prices. In October, the Centre gave a one-time special grant of ₹22,000 crore to the three companies to compensate them for their losses on domestic LPG sales.