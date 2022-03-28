Cooking oil prices rose in February on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Edible oil price have increased 15-20% year-on-year, Kunal Vora, Head of India Equity Research at BNP Paribas India said in an India Consumer Price Tracker report released on 17 March. “In our recent checks, we heard that the prices were set to increase again because of a recent increase in edible oil prices," Vora said. Prices of most edible oils are still higher pre-covid levels. Compared to pre-covid period or February 2020, for instance, price of sunflower oil is up 50%; vanaspati oil is up 58% while soyabean oil is up nearly 20%.