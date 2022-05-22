This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An edible oil tanker, carrying 12,000 litres of edible oil, overturned on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar, Maharashtra on Sunday
An edible oil tanker, carrying 12,000 litres of edible oil, overturned on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar, Maharashtra on Sunday. After the incident, several locals rushed to the spot and looted the oil overflowing from the tanker, disrupting traffic movement on the road for about three hours.
According to the PTI news agency, the driver was carrying the edible oil truck from Surat in Gujarat to neighbouring Mumbai. He lost control over the wheels near Tawa village. As a result, the vehicle overturned and the oil leaked from it.
Many villagers rushed to the spot and took away the leaked oil in their cans and other vessels.
The agency, citing an official, said the tanker driver suffered minor injuries in the accident.
A local rescue team later removed the tanker from the road and normal traffic movement was restored, the official added.