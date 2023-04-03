Shashi Tharoor has advised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to "cool a little bit" after his recent comments about the West's habit of commenting on other countries. Tharoor considers Jaishankar a friend but believes that the government should not be too thin-skinned and should take comments in stride. He urges Jaishankar to be more measured in his responses and not to react to every comment, as this could be detrimental to India's interests.

"I have known him for a long time and consider him as a friend but on this issue I think we need not be so thin-skinned, I think it's very important that as a government we take something in stride. If we react to every comment, we are doing ourselves a disservice. I will strongly urge my friend Jai to cool a little bit" the Congress leader told ANI.

Jaishankar made his remarks during an interaction in Bengaluru, where he said that the West thinks it has a "God-given right" to comment on other countries' internal matters. He was responding to a question about Germany and the United States' comments on the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament.

Jaishankar said, "I will give you the truthful answer (on why we see West commenting on India). There are two reasons. It is because the West has a bad habit of commenting on others. They somehow think it is some kind of God-given right. They will have to learn only by experience that if they keep doing this, other people will also start commenting and they will not like it when it happens. And I see that happening," Jaishankar said.

He added, "The second part of the truth - In our arguments, you are inviting the people to comment on you. Then more and more people are tempted to comment. We also need to stop giving generous invitations to the world saying there are problems in India, and (urging) America and the world (by saying), why are you standing by doing nothing? So if somebody from here goes and says why are you standing by and saying nothing, then obviously they are going to comment. Part of the problem is them, and part of the problem is us. And I think both need fixing."