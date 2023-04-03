‘Cool it off a bit...,’ Shashi Tharoor tells Jaishankar amid row over ‘West's concerns about Rahul Gandhi’2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 04:40 PM IST
If we react to every comment, we are doing ourselves a disservice, Tharoor said
Shashi Tharoor has advised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to "cool a little bit" after his recent comments about the West's habit of commenting on other countries. Tharoor considers Jaishankar a friend but believes that the government should not be too thin-skinned and should take comments in stride. He urges Jaishankar to be more measured in his responses and not to react to every comment, as this could be detrimental to India's interests.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×