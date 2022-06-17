Cooling appliances sell like hot cakes Mar-May3 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 10:59 PM IST
- Heatwaves and pent-up demand boosted buying of ACs and refrigerators
White goods manufacturers clocked record sales of cooling appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators between March and May as they gained from a searing heat wave in several parts of the country and pent-up demand from the previous two seasons when sales took a severe hit due to pandemic-related curbs.