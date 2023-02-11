Cooperation Ministry formed to help farmers: Amit Shah
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that the Modi-government made the Cooperation Ministry for the first time to help the farmers at a national level
The BJP-led Narendra Modi government set up the Cooperation Ministry at the national level to help farmers on a large scale, the first Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.
