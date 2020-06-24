In a relief to depositors, the Union Cabinet today decided to bring over 1,500 cooperative banks under the Reserve Bank of India. The central government also approved 2% interest subvention to borrowers under the 'Sishu' category of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY). Jitendra Singh, Union minister for department of space, Prakash Javadekar, Union minister of environment and Giriraj Singh, minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying today announced a host of decisions approved by the Union Cabinet.

Take a look

1) In a historic move, the Union Cabinet decide to set up a new space board called Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation (IN-SPACE). "The new board will provide a level-playing field to private companies to use India's space infrastructure," said Union minister for department of space Jitendra Singh. It will also hand-hold, promote and guide the private industries in space activities, he added.

2) "The Union Cabinet has approved the scheme for interest subvention of 2% to Shishu loan category borrowers under PMMY, for a period of 12 months. Under the 'Shishu' category, loans of up to ₹50,000 are covered.

3) Union Cabinet decided to bring over 1,500 cooperative banks under the ambit of Reserve Bank of India. "Government banks, including 1,482 urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state cooperative banks, are now being brought under supervisory powers of Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," Javadekar said today.

4) The cabinet also took a decision that may help the tourism sector that has taken a massive hit ever since the pandemic hit India. Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh will soon become an international airport. Javadekar said this will give a boost to the Buddhist circuit and bigger flights like an airbus can land in the longer airstrips.

5) The central government approved setting up of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) worth ₹15,000 crore.

"Union Cabinet approves establishment of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund. Government will provide 3% interest subvention to eligible beneficiaries," Union minister Giriraj Singh said.

"A ₹15,000 crore fund has been approved by the Cabinet that will be open to all and will help in increasing milk production, boost exports and create 35 lakh jobs in the country," Javadekar told.

6) The central government decided to extend the tenure of the OBC Commission by six months, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. The tenure has been extended till January 31.













Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via