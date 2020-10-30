Coordinate mechanism for preparatory activities of vaccine: Centre to states

As the country awaits an effective Covid-19 vaccine, the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise. The total tally of cases on Friday reached 80, 89, 593 and the toll touched 1,21,706. However, the active caseload has fallen below 6 lakh for the first time in nearly three months (85 days) with 5.94 lakh active as on Friday. The active caseload was 5.95 lakh on 6th August. Presently the active cases comprise only 7.35% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 5,94,386. At least 48,648 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.