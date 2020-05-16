Mumbai : An assistant police inspector, who tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the infection at a civic-run hospital here on Saturday, an official said.

The 33-year-old officer attached to Shahu Nagar police station in Dharavi was found unconscious at his home in the early hours of the day and was rushed to civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, where he died, the official said.

A resident of Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, the officer had been on sick leave, as he suffered from cold and fever, he said.

The deceased had undergone a swab test on Wednesday and his reports came out positive on Saturday, the official said.

This is the eighth COVID-19 death to be reported in the Mumbai police force.

Over 1,000 police personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for novel coronavirus. Maharashtra was the worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 29,100.

Out of 1,061 COVID-19 positive police personnel, 112 were police officers, according to state health bulletin. At least 174 of them have been recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra police has 2.25 lakh personnel, including cops from the SRPF. Nearly 5,000 were placed in quarantine at special centres set up for them in the state.

The Maharashtra government also requested the Centre for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state so that state police personnel could be given some rest, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

“The coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdown have seen the police force stretched as they work in extremely challenging conditions for long hours both day and night," Deshmukh added.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated