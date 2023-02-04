A policeman was injured on Saturday as locals pelted stones at earthmovers during an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir. The northern UT has seen a massive demolition drive in recent days, with several areas illegally occupied by ‘influential’ people being retrieved.

Visuals shared online showed protesters pelting stones and even blocking the main road. The police official was injured in the Malik Market area along the Narwal bypass as they attempted to disperse the crowd. The district administration had deployed some earthmover machines to dismantle a car showroom built on state land in the area.

The police countered the protest with batons and by firing teargas shells. Officials said that the situation remained tense, adding that reinforcements had been to the region rushed to restore order.

#WATCH | Protesting locals pelt stones at earthmovers deployed during anti-encroachment drive being conducted by local administration near Bathindi area of Jammu pic.twitter.com/82xdyutQp0 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

Encroachments were removed on Saturday from many places in Srinagar including at Humhama, Peerbagh, Padshahibagh, Nishat and Chattabal. The eviction drive was also carried out in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir. A total of 50 kanals of land was retrieved following a drive against against various stone crushers operating from state or kahcharai lands. The arealies at a short distance from NH44 Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, and is valued in excess of ₹20 crore.

Various political parties have called for the poor be spared eviction, with Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad demanding a formal order from the Raj Bhavan over the same. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assured on Friday that "only influential and powerful people who misused their position and violated the law to encroach upon the state land" would face action.

(With inputs from agencies)