Cop injured due to stone pelting as anti-encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu
The northern UT has seen a massive demolition drive in recent days, with several areas illegally occupied by ‘influential’ people being retrieved.
A policeman was injured on Saturday as locals pelted stones at earthmovers during an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir. The northern UT has seen a massive demolition drive in recent days, with several areas illegally occupied by ‘influential’ people being retrieved.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×