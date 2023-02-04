Cop injured due to stone pelting as anti-encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu

Encroachments were removed on Saturday from many places in Srinagar including at Humhama, Peerbagh, Padshahibagh, Nishat and Chattabal. The eviction drive was also carried out in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir. A total of 50 kanals of land was retrieved following a drive against against various stone crushers operating from state or kahcharai lands. The arealies at a short distance from NH44 Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, and is valued in excess of ₹20 crore.