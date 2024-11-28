News
COP kicks the climate can down the road, again
P Anima 9 min read 28 Nov 2024, 07:04 PM IST
- Hard bargains, dissatisfied parties, and hastily conjured pacts are now the template for the Conference of Parties. Baku was no different. It didn’t help that the summit began a week after Donald Trump, who pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement last time he was president, had been re-elected
New Delhi: Shorn of negotiator parlance, the latest edition of the Conference of Parties (COP29) can be summed up with the one-liner from the movie Jerry Maguire: Show me the money. In Baku, Azerbaijan, ground zero of oil wells and an unlikely milieu for the pursuit of a cleaner planet, traditional negotiating blocs sparred and wrangled over a fortnight for a decision on climate finance.
