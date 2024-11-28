COP kicks the climate can down the road, again

Climate finance flows from the developed to developing countries as assistance to bolster the latter’s capabilities to reduce emissions, adopt cleaner energy and enhance resilience. Lofty though the intent, the brass tacks of money matters have been less pleasant over the years. Preceding the NCQG was an old goal of $100 billion a year from developed countries, which was committed at Copenhagen in 2009 and was to be met by 2020. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the target, which has since been extended till 2025, was reached in 2022 though loans accounted for the ‘lion’s share’ of public climate finance from multilateral development banks. That the target was met was contested by entities such as Oxfam International.