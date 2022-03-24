Cop saves teen who jumped in front of express train in Thane | Watch video

A Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel in Maharashtra's Thane is receiving plaudits on the internet for taking up a daring action by saving the life of a young boy. The incident happened in Maharashtra's Thane district wherein a GRP constable protected the life of a teenage boy by pulling him away from the railway tracks just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station.
The heroic incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the Westen Railway shared it on social media.
As per the CCTV footage, the teenager standing on the platform and Constable Hrishiksh Mane grew suspicious after he saw an 18-year-old boy loitering on the railway platform for quite some time. The teenage boy jumped on the railway track at around 2:30 PM with an intention to commit suicide when Madhurai Express pulled into the platform.
An officer told the PTI news agency that Mane did not care for his life, instead, he jumped onto the track and pushed the boy away to another track where no train was scheduled to arrive.
Later, the police took the boy to Kalyan Railway Police station and called his parents. The police also counseled the teenager.
