Cop who used an AK-47 during students' protest in Bihar's Siwan suspended, says SP

Puran Kumar Jha, Superintendent of Police in Bihar's Siwan, on Monday said that action has been taken against police personnel who were seen firing an AK-47 during a student protest on 25 July.
On 26 July, student protests in Siwan turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police personnel in the area. After reports of stone-pelting, police resorted to tear gas shells and lathicharge to disperse the crowd, which was demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the former education minister, over the NEET paper leak controversy.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Quick answers to key questions
A police officer was suspended after being seen firing an AK-47 during student protests in Siwan on July 25, which turned violent and led to clashes with demonstrators.
The protests in Siwan were triggered by demands for the resignation of former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, related to the NEET paper leak controversy, which escalated into violent clashes with police.
In response to the violent protests, police deployed tear gas shells and used lathi charges to disperse the student crowd that was engaged in stone-pelting.
The government is introducing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, which aims to set up fast-track courts for handling paper leak cases and increasing penalties for those involved.
Yes, students should be cautious during protests, as recent events have shown that confrontations with police can lead to violence and injuries, necessitating a focus on safety protocols.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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