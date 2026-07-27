Cop who used an AK-47 during students' protest in Bihar's Siwan suspended, says SP

Puran Kumar Jha, Superintendent of Police in Bihar's Siwan, on Monday said that action has been taken against police personnel who were seen firing an AK-47 during a student protest on 25 July.
On 26 July, student protests in Siwan turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police personnel in the area. After reports of stone-pelting, police resorted to tear gas shells and lathicharge to disperse the crowd, which was demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the former education minister, over the NEET paper leak controversy.
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A police officer was suspended after being seen firing an AK-47 during student protests in Siwan on July 25, which turned violent and led to clashes with demonstrators.
The protests in Siwan were triggered by demands for the resignation of former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, related to the NEET paper leak controversy, which escalated into violent clashes with police.
In response to the violent protests, police deployed tear gas shells and used lathi charges to disperse the student crowd that was engaged in stone-pelting.
The government is introducing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, which aims to set up fast-track courts for handling paper leak cases and increasing penalties for those involved.
Yes, students should be cautious during protests, as recent events have shown that confrontations with police can lead to violence and injuries, necessitating a focus on safety protocols.