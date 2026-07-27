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Cop who used an AK-47 during students' protest in Bihar's Siwan suspended, says SP

Puran Kumar Jha, Superintendent of Police in Bihar's Siwan, on Monday said that action has been taken against police personnel who were seen firing an AK-47 during a student protest on 25 July.

Swati Gandhi
Published27 Jul 2026, 11:57 AM IST
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Puran Kumar Jha, Superintendent of Police in Bihar's Siwan, on Monday said that action has been taken against police personnel who were seen firing an AK-47 during a student protest on 25 July.

On 26 July, student protests in Siwan turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police personnel in the area. After reports of stone-pelting, police resorted to tear gas shells and lathicharge to disperse the crowd, which was demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the former education minister, over the NEET paper leak controversy.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
Why was a police officer suspended during the student protest in Siwan?

A police officer was suspended after being seen firing an AK-47 during student protests in Siwan on July 25, which turned violent and led to clashes with demonstrators.

2
What led to the violent protests in Siwan on July 25?

The protests in Siwan were triggered by demands for the resignation of former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, related to the NEET paper leak controversy, which escalated into violent clashes with police.

3
How did the police respond to the student protests in Siwan?

In response to the violent protests, police deployed tear gas shells and used lathi charges to disperse the student crowd that was engaged in stone-pelting.

4
What measures are being discussed to address the NEET paper leak issue?

The government is introducing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, which aims to set up fast-track courts for handling paper leak cases and increasing penalties for those involved.

5
Should students be concerned about safety during protests in light of recent events?

Yes, students should be cautious during protests, as recent events have shown that confrontations with police can lead to violence and injuries, necessitating a focus on safety protocols.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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