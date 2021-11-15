U.S. climate envoy John Kerry helped win support at the United Nations summit for a deal this weekend that aims to accelerate emissions-cutting plans and asks countries to strengthen them again next year.

Hours later, Mr. Kerry underscored the fundamental weakness of the new agreement when he said the U.S., the world’s second-largest greenhouse-gas emitter, is unlikely to speed up its own reduction plan in a year’s time, arguing that it goes far enough.

“That’s stretching the limits right now," he said.

The complex deal, signed by more than 190 governments Saturday evening in Glasgow after two weeks of talks, represented a heightened effort by the world’s rich and poor countries alike to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions in hopes of avoiding catastrophic global warming.

The provision that governments pledge bigger emissions cuts by the end of next year was an acknowledgment that recent targets set by countries still fall substantially short of what is necessary to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement. It calls for countries to keep warming well below 2 degrees Celsius from preindustrial levels and preferably 1.5 degrees.

But the Glasgow deal has no real enforcement mechanism and only asks for new plans “as necessary," giving countries plenty of discretion on whether to do more. Scientists say the reductions needed to avert highly destructive climate change must happen so quickly that few countries can afford to leave their targets unchanged in the coming year.

Strengthening the plans is likely to be a tall order. The policies President Biden needs to meet the current U.S. goal are coming along only slowly, and Congress has yet to approve the billions of dollars needed to help. China, the world’s biggest emitter, is unlikely to change its headline targets in the coming year, officials say. Other major emitters have been similarly reluctant.

Climate Action Tracker, a scientific consortium that evaluates governments’ emissions plans, says both the U.S.’s and China’s plans are insufficient to meet the goals of the Paris agreement, which underpins much of what governments negotiated in Glasgow.

The need for quick follow-up sets up a year of negotiations going into the next U.N. climate summit, scheduled for November 2022 in Egypt. U.S. officials sought the accelerated timelines as a tool for keeping up pressure on China, India and some other big polluters in the developing world. Poorer nations that are seen as most vulnerable to climate change are looking to all the biggest polluters—both developed and developing countries—to cut emissions more sharply.

“Our main issue on emissions is not about the developing or developed world," said Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Fiji’s climate minister. “It’s: Who are the high emitters? They’re the ones that need to invest."

The Glasgow agreement also puts pressure on the U.S. to boost its funding to help developing countries respond to climate change. Developed nations agreed to at least double the amount of finance they provide to poorer nations by 2025 to help them adapt to the effects of global warming. Here, too, the Biden administration is counting on Congress to appropriate the money it needs to fulfill the pledges made in Glasgow.

Delegates from poorer nations left Saturday’s sessions saying they will spend the next year pushing rich nations to deliver on those financial commitments, which wealthier countries have largely failed to do in prior climate deals. They are tying those financial demands to other parts of climate diplomacy, saying they won’t be able to limit their emissions without those funds, delegates said.

“We have a great chance in Egypt to really kind of push on those programs," said Lee White, the environment minister of Gabon who represents African nations in the talks.

The origins of Saturday’s deal came out of contingency plans the U.S. and the European Union began pushing as the conference neared its second week. They had exhausted efforts to get a few big developing countries to come up with deeper cuts and began instead pushing for a deal to speed up timelines set under the Paris climate accord of 2015 for delivering updated plans to cut emissions.

While Paris requires updates every five years—a task just finished in Glasgow—the Glasgow deal asks for new targets by the end of next year to keep them in line with the temperature goals of the Paris accord. The U.N. says current plans would allow carbon dioxide emissions to rise 13% by 2030 compared with 2010. Scientists say they must fall 45% to hit the 1.5 degree target.

Now countries must effectively go back to the drawing board to strengthen commitments that were already going to be difficult in some cases to meet.

The Biden administration just last spring set a new target to reduce emissions 50% to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030. But many of the rule changes to accomplish that so far are early proposals or rely on voluntary commitments. After 10 months of debate, the Senate has yet to take a vote on a package that would provide $555 billion for climate-related provisions.

China all year resisted calls to advance its targets, with President Xi Jinping saying China’s carbon emissions will peak before 2030 and zero out before 2060. In a joint declaration made with the U.S. in Glasgow, China agreed to speed up emissions reductions but didn’t give any more detailed timeline or commit to updating to its targets next year.

Developed-nation officials framed the Glasgow deal as a success, if a limited one. Their primary goal was to keep the 1.5-degree target within reach, and they say the deal to revisit these commitments; new provisions to phase down the use of fossil fuels; the agreement with China; and unprecedented engagement from the financial community at Glasgow ensure that goal remains possible.

“We can now say with credibility that we have kept 1.5 degrees alive," Alok Sharma, the British cabinet minister chairing the Glasgow meeting, said Saturday night from the stage as delegates finished their work. “But, its pulse is weak and it will only survive if we keep our promises and translate commitments into rapid action."

