COP26 is a reminder for India to set its net-zero target

The conference comes in the immediate backdrop of an alarming report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a UN body. The threat of the chronic human-induced climate change disaster is now ‘widespread, rapid and intensifying’, the report said in August. The IPCC made it amply clear that the target set at COP21 in the 2015 Paris agreement—that of limiting global warming to 1.5°Celsius above pre-industrial levels—was beyond reach. The threshold could be crossed as early as in the next two decades, and the planet is now almost set to warm by 2.5-4°C by 2100.