COP27: India committed to create carbon sink of 2.5-3 bn tn of CO2 equivalent by 2030

He said that India is committed to conservation and restoration of natural ecosystems; and has strong commitments towards conservation and management of mangroves. “One of the largest remaining areas of mangroves in the world, the Sundarbans supports an exceptional level of biodiversity in both the terrestrial and marine environments, including significant populations of a range of flora and plant species; species of wildlife wide range of fauna, including the Bengal Tiger and other threatened species such as the estuarine crocodile and the Indian python. There is significant increase observed in mangroves cover in India in its Andamans region; Sundarbans region; and in the Gujarat region."