COP28 2023: What to expect from PM Modi's visit to Dubai | 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the COP 28 meeting in Dubai on Friday, December 1. He will be leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later Thursday evening. The annual climate summit began on November 30 and will conclude on December 12, 2023. However, the prime minister will return to India later Friday evening, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said in a briefing on Thursday.

What to expect from PM Modi's visit to Dubai

The United Nation's COP28 climate summit in Dubai opened on Thursday with nations urged to make faster cuts to planet-warming emissions and phase out fossil fuels. The Egyptian president of COP27 Sameh Shoukry kicked off the summit to hand over the presidency to the oil-rich United Arab Emirates.

