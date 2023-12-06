COP28: A look at sustainability initiatives, green credits initiative
India is a net zero building leader, with 75 LEED Zero projects certified worldwide as of August 2023 and an additional 30 projects currently working toward certification, outperforming both the United States and China
India has walked the talk on climate action, these were the words uttered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leaving for the world’s biggest climate conference being held in Dubai.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message