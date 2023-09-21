COP28 action agenda aims to cut 22 gigatons of emissions in 7 years2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Al Jaber reminded the international community that we are not powerless to overcome the climate crisis and urged the world to get after gigatons.
Sultan Al Jaber, president of the 28th Climate Change Conference (COP28), said the first pillar of this year's COP action agenda, aims to eliminate 22 gigatons of greenhouse gas emissions in the coming 7 years to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming target.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message