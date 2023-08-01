COP28, UNFCCC pledge efforts for transparency, solidarity in climate agenda

New Delhi: In a significant move towards promoting inclusivity and transparency, the COP28 Presidency and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) have officially signed the host country agreement during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

“The COP28 presidency and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) have officially signed the host country agreement, strengthening their joint commitment to inclusivity and transparency at COP28 that fosters solidarity and transformative progress across the climate agenda," the company said in a press release.

The agreement was signed by COP28 President-designate, Sultan Al Jaber and UNFCCC executive secretary, Simon Stiell, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

COP28 president-designate, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, expressed the importance of inclusivity and said, “The COP28 plan of action is centered on four key pillars: fast-tracking the energy transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods; and underpinning everything with full inclusivity."

Al Jaber highlighted that working together and embracing inclusivity would enable the rise of shared ambition to meet the critical 1.5C target.

UNFCCC executive secretary, Simon Stiell, emphasized the organization’s dedication to upholding UN values at COPs, ensuring representation of those most impacted by climate change in leadership roles.

He stressed, “We are firmly committed to ensuring that UN values are upheld at COPs," and reaffirmed the effort to make COP28 the most inclusive UN Climate Change Conference to date. Stiell called for increased participation and meaningful engagement of youth, women, local communities, and indigenous people in the decision-making process.

In adherence to UNFCCC guidelines and international human rights norms, the COP28 event will provide space for climate activists to assemble peacefully and voice their concerns.

COP28’s focus on fast-tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, prioritizing lives and livelihoods, and ensuring full inclusivity aims to foster solidarity and drive ambitious climate action.